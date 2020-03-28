Actress Rosanna Arquette Tweets #TrumpGenocide

Actress Rosanna Arquette posted the phrase “Trump Genocide” on social media Saturday, an apparent reference to the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak that has become a global pandemic.

The hashtag #TrumpGenocide was a trending topic Saturday afternoon on Twitter, boosted mostly by unverified and unidentifiable left-wing accounts. Arquette became one of the few prominent figures to share it herself.

Arquette did not offer any other commentary, but the thrust of the meme is blaming deaths from the disease on Trump’s alleged mismanagement or callousness. Another individual who promoted the hashtag was former Barack Obama Campaign Chair Jon Cooper, who also used the terms #TrumpVirus and #TrumpPandemic.

“The result was a lost month, when the world’s richest country—armed with some of the most highly trained scientists and infectious disease specialists—squandered its best chance of containing the virus’s spread.”#TrumpVirus #TrumpGenocide #TrumpPandemic https://t.co/6OV9gJE6uw — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) March 28, 2020

According to the United Nations Office on Genocide Prevention, the term “genocide” refers to the destruction of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group through either murder, serious bodily or mental harm, inflicting conditions on them that lead to their physical destruction, imposing measures aimed at preventing births, or forcibly transferring their children to another group.

Arquette has spent the past week accusing Trump and the Republican Party of mass murder. On Friday, she declared that Trump’s supposedly “cruel, vindictive, evil, and deeply immoral” policies were actively causing the deaths of American citizens, and on Thursday she suggested that the legacy of the Republican Party would be the “many deaths of innocent people.”

The United States of America has more cases of corona virus then any country in the world. this all could have been avoided had we had a real leader who cared about the American people and not just profit. this will be the Gops legacy. the many deaths of innocent people . shame . — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 26, 2020

The Pulp Fiction star has long shared alarmist claims about the Trump administration. Last year, she described Trump’s America as a “sick dictatorship” overrun by mass killings and pedophilia.

More recently, she also pushed an antisemitic conspiracy about the origins of the Chinese coronavirus. According to her theory, scientists in Israel were working on a vaccine for a year in partnership with a company with close ties to President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is Jewish. She later deleted the post and cited her own Jewish heritage as evidence she is not antisemitic.

