Quarantine: Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down to Promote Her Lingerie Brand

Model Emily Ratajkowski has been stripping down to promote her lingerie brand while she’s stuck in isolation due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old model took to social media to share photos of herself in her own lingerie brand. The photos appear to be taken from inside her home, where Ratajkowski is in quarantine.

“Home in lace sets,” reads the caption of a Friday post to the Instagram account belonging to Inamorata — Ratajkowksi’s clothing line — along with a photo of her posing in underwear.

Another post from three days ago shows a pair of unidentified bare legs and bum hanging out of a window.

The caption reads, “Tanning… by any means necessary,” suggesting that the individual in the photo is hanging half of her body out of an apartment window due to a local stay-at-home order.

“Tanning under isolation? So cool,” read a comment from one of the brand’s followers.

A third post on the brand’s Instagram account features a TikTok video of Ratajkowski dancing alone while baring her midriff in a crop top in what appears to be her home.

“We’re trying to learn all the Tik Tok dances we can while staying at home,” read the caption to the Instagram post. “Show us your best tik toks in your favorite Inamorata piece and our top favorite 3 dances will win a $100 gift card to the site.”

The model appears to have been in quarantine and working from home for about two weeks, according to an Instagram post published to her personal account.

“Finished Love Is Blind (um, wow), ate two frozen pizzas w/ ranch, made calls from bed & took family selfies. Day one of working from home,” read the post’s caption.

“Also Colombo turns 1 next week how do we celebrate plz comment below,” added Ratajkowski, referring to her dog.

