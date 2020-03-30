Country Folk Musician Icon John Prine in Critical Condition with Coronavirus

Country-folk singer-songwriter John Prine has been hospitalized after being infected with the coronavirus and is currently in critical condition, according to his family members.

John Prine’s family said that the 73-year-old “Angel From Montgomery” singer-songwriter entered the hospital on Thursday and was intubated on Saturday. They described his condition as “critical.”

“This is hard news for us to share,” Prine’s family said in a Twitter announcement over the weekend. “But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine, revealed earlier this month in an Instagram video that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Here’s John Prine performing perhaps one of his most memorable songs, “Paradise” live with his sons at Glór and Ennis in Ireland in August 2015.

John Prine is a two-time Grammy Award winner, most recently in 2005 for his album Fair & Square. In December, the Recording Academy announced that Prine would receive its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prine is considered one of the most influential singer-songwriters of his generation, often noted for his creative lyrics that combine wisdom and a wry sense of humor. His first album, released in 1971, was a self-titled hit that made him famous at the age of 26.His early career, with its Chicago roots coincided with the American folk revival, which saw the resurgence of country music as a popular art form. He went on to release several more albums, winning his first Grammy for The Missing Years, released in 1991.

Prine is a cancer survivor. Last year, he postponed a tour in order to have surgery to insert a stent after being advised that he has an elevated risk for a stroke.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com