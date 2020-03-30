Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Donate $1 Million to Fight Coronavirus and Announce Live Concert on CBS

Country music superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are donating $1 million to help the Chinese coronavirus response efforts and are set to perform a live concert on CBS on Wednesday to give relief during the pandemic.

The hour-long, Garth & Trisha Live! performance is set to kick off at 9 PM Eastern, with a tape delay for the West Coast.

The country music star couple will broadcast the special from the studio they use for Brooks’ Facebook Live show, “Inside Studio G.” CBS said it took notice when Brooks and Yearwood earned 5.2 million viewers for their Facebook Live broadcast of a “casual, at-home concert” last week.

So many Facebook fans tried to access the couple’s page during the concert that it was reportedly overwhelmed at times.

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” said Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive VP for specials, music, and live events, according to PageSix. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

Do YOU have a song request for Garth & @TrishaYearwood? Join Garth for #StudioG tonight to put in YOUR requests for the #GarthAndTrishaLIVE special on @CBS this Wednesday at 9pm ET! You write the show!! -Team Garthhttps://t.co/C3rRXtTWyg — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 30, 2020

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Garth Brooks and Yearwood said in a joint statement. The entertainers also said they and CBS “will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.”

The live concert event will be conducted without a live audience and will be produced with a minimal crew. All have been instructed to keep social distancing and coronavirus prevention policies in mind during the broadcast.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.