John Krasinski Launches Show Dedicated to ‘Good News’ With Guest Steve Carell

With the March release of A Quiet Place II postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, actor-director John Krasinski is using his down time to spread a little optimism with a new YouTube show dedicated exclusively to good news.

Some Good News debuted on Sunday on YouTube and has already racked up more than 1.2 million views. The low budget show features John Krasinski anchoring a rundown of heartwarming stories that were sent in to him by his Twitter followers. For its first episode, the show brought in guest Steve Carell for a virtual reunion of the two stars of NBC’s The Office.

Among the show’s highlights is an interview with a 15-year-old cancer survivor whose story received national attention when her friends threw her a social-distancing welcome-home celebration.

Krasinski also highlighted stories of healthcare workers around the world who are helping COVID-19 patients, as well as stories of neighborly kindness around the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Krasinksi reunited with Steve Carrel via Zoom to talk about the 15th anniversary of The Office, which debuted 15 years ago this week.

“I know everybody is talking about a reunion. Hopefully one day, we get to reunite as people and just get to say hi,” Krasinki said.

Wow!! Totally blown away by the response to #SGN ! Thank you thank you… But hey, you guys did this!! So you keep sending me #SomeGoodNews and making me smile… and I'll keep trying to return the favor! Pass it on!https://t.co/smtSgIlNGG — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 30, 2020

While there’s no official word yet on how frequently he will record the show, Krasinski is encouraging his social media followers to keep sending him positive stories.

“No matter how tough life can get, there’s always good in the world,” he said.

