Pharrell Williams Slammed After Asking Struggling Fans to Donate to Hospitals

Grammy-winning music producer Pharrell Williams is worth a reported $150 million. So of course he’s asking his fans, many of whom are likely unemployed and struggling financially, to donate to hospitals fighting the coronavirus.

“Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies. Take action, make a donation, and ask others to join the fight. We’re in this together. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines,” the “Happy” singer said last week, providing a GoFundMe link to donate to the concerted effort.

Hospitals are running low on masks, gowns, and other critical items. We need to replenish their supplies. Take action, make a donation, and ask others to join the fight. We’re in this together. Let’s protect the responders on the frontlines.https://t.co/lfpBRWxUiw pic.twitter.com/hWWTwJhorY — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) March 24, 2020

While the team fundraiser has raised over $4.7 million, many fans criticized Williams, given his own status as a multimillionaire.

“So lemme get this straight. You are asking the millions of American who may not have a job right now to donate?! You’re asking people who have an avg HOUSEHOLD income of less than $55,000 to donate? Am I getting that right?” one Twitter user asked.

“Imagine asking the people who most likely are being laid off right now, to donate, while you could just get your fellow celebs to raise money…” one user observed.

“Aren’t you worth like 150 million or something,” another asked.

“we’re being laid off & can’t pay our bills but thanks for asking,” another quipped.

Pharrell’s call comes as celebrities continue to cope with the state of the world caused by the virus, taking to social media to sing, dance, and vent to their fans.

Several performers, including singers Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Billie Eilish, participated in the iHeart Living Room Concert For America benefit concert on Sunday. British music legend Elton John hosted the event from his home in Los Angeles, California. Proceeds went to two charities, Feeding America and the First Responders Children’s Foundation.