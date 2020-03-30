Actress Rita Wilson Thanks God for Good Health And Dubs Herself a ‘Covid 19 Survivor’

Actress and singer Rita Wilson is thanking God for blessing her with good health after she and her husband Tom Hanks tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Wilson took to her Instagram account to tell fans that her coronavirus scare is now behind her. The actress and singer also noted that March 29 coincides with several other milestones in her life.

“This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness,” Rita Wilson said on Monday on Instagram. “I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer. March 29 also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy. I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who got me through that time.”

Wilson pointed out that she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and released her 2019 album, Halfway to Home, on March 29, as well.

She also hastened to thank God for her good fortune.

“So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor,” Wilson added. “Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much.”

Both Wilson and her Cast Away star husband tested positive early in March, and originally self-quarantined in Australia where Hanks was filming a new movie, but both are now back in the U.S. after their infection waned.

Wilson spent the time in isolation wowing fans with a performance of the 1992 hit single “Hip Hop Hooray” and even performed her new song “Broken Man.”

