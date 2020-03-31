Alec Baldwin: ‘The Virus in the U.S. Began in January of 2017’

As the country fights to control a worldwide pandemic, actor and failed talk show host Alec Baldwin provided blinding insight to his 1 million followers with a tweet that seemed to suggest that President Donald Trump is the virus.

The coronavirus has upended the lives of millions of hardworking Americans, killed more than 3,000 to date, and has hospitalized thousands. But according to Alec Baldwin, the virus afflicted the United States is none other than the president.

“The virus in the US began in January of 2017. The vaccine arrives in November,” Baldwin said on Tuesday.

The virus in the US began in January of 2017.

The vaccine arrives in November. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 31, 2020

The 30 Rock and Mission Impossible movie star is recycling his Trump-bashing material. Last month Baldwin took to social media and called President Trump the true “pandemic that threatens the world.”

The pandemic that threatens the world is Trump. — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) February 29, 2020

But it’s Baldwin, like many of his fellow far-left Hollywood elites, who appears to be out of touch with a majority of the country. Indeed, most people, when asked, give the president high marks for his handling of the coronavirus.

Solidifying a statistical consensus, sixty percent of independents support Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, Gallop polling shows. His overall approval rating is also at 49 percent in the poll taken between March 13-22. A Washington Post/ABC News poll, out this week, also shows that more Americans trust President Trump to handle the pandemic than presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

That’s the same gaffe machine in Joe Biden the Baldwin says has Trump “pissing his madras pants in fear.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson