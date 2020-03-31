‘Borat’ Director Larry Charles Accuses Trump of ‘Deliberate Criminal Ineptitude During This Pandemic’

Borat director Larry Charles is whipping up coronavirus hysteria, calling President Donald Trump a “deliberate criminal” and suggesting that his “ineptitude” caused death during the spread of the Chinese virus.

“To honor the dead, those of us that live must tell the future generations about the deliberate criminal ineptitude of Donald Trump during this pandemic,” read the caption over a photo of Trump’s face, which Charles shared to Twitter on Tuesday.

Despite Charles’s meme meltdown over President Trump on social media, a recent Gallup poll shows that the majority of Americans, 60 percent, actually approve of the president’s response to the Wuhan coronavirus.

Moreover, Democrat governors — such as California governor Gavin Newsom and New York governor Andrew Cuomo — have praised President Trump with regards to his handling of the coronavirus epidemic.

Governor Newsom had recently told reporters that “every single thing” President Trump and his administration has said, “they followed through on,” adding that his private conversation with the president was “everything that I could have hoped for.”

Meanwhile, governor Cuomo has echoed Newsom’s sentiments, praising President Trump’s response efforts to the coronavirus crisis in New York, adding that the president’s team has been “on it,” and that he was doing the “right thing.”

“He is ready, willing, and able to help,” said Cuomo. “I’ve been speaking with members of his staff late last night, early this morning. We need their help, especially on the hospital capacity issue.”

Governor Cuomo is not the only New York democrat to praise the president for his response to the coronavirus.

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio recently thanked President Trump for his help with the pandemic.

“I want to thank everyone who was a part of this,” said de Blasio. “Many, many people worked together, and look, we gotta remember, this is a wartime atmosphere, and we all have to pull together.”

“We may have differences in peacetime, but to the maximum extend possible, we all have to be as one in wartime — so I do want to thank President Trump,” he added.

This may all be news to Larry Charles, who regularly rails against the president and then melts down on social media when he’s accurately quoted by this news network.

