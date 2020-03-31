Rob Reiner: ‘Donald Trump’s Mental Illness Is Killing People’

Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner is keeping up its verbal attacks on President Donald Trump as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage around the world, claiming in no uncertain terms that the president’s “mental illness” is in fact “killing people.”

The Stand By Me director tweeted out his allegation Tuesday in seven short words.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 31, 2020

Reiner’s message is a blunter version of his tweet on Saturday in which he appeared to suggest that President Trump could be an accessory to murder.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” Rob Reiner wrote.

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 29, 2020

Last week, Reiner declared that President Trump is “causing people in NY to DIE.”

— Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 24, 2020

The U.S. death toll due to the coronavirus stood at around 3,400 as of Tuesday afternoon. The number is still lower than Italy’s, which stands at just under 11,600, and Spain’s, which is near 8,200.

China’s Communist Party has reported COVID-19-related deaths numbering just above 3,300. But Beijing’s reporting has been greeted with widespread skepticism, with many believing China’s death toll to be much higher.

