WHO Director Touts Teaming with Lady Gaga to Fight Coronavirus

We’re saved! Thanks to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general for the World Health Organization (WHO), who bragged about a recent phone call he had with pop star Lady Gaga about what she can do to fight the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“A very good call with Lady Gaga,” said Ghebreyesus over the weekend. “I thanked her for her continuing efforts to show compassion & kindness to the world. She is ready to support @WHO in any way possible in the fight against #COVID19. Together!”

And in a follow-up tweet, the WHO director wished the Stupid Love singer a happy birthday.

“And happy birthday @ladygaga!” tweeted Ghebreyesus. “I am so touched that you’re spending this moment on finding ways to support the world during #COVID19.”

“I send you my best wishes!” added the WHO director. “Thank you for spreading kindness at such an important moment for all of us! Together!”

The Perfect Illusion singer recently announced that she had postponed the release of her new album due to the coronavirus.

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica,” said Lady Gaga on Instagram.

“This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we do to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic.”

“Instead I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions,” added the Poker Face singer.

Lady Gaga added that she finds it important to focus on “getting essential medical equipment to healthcare professionals, making sure kids who depend on public schools for means get the assistance they need,” as well as helping “those who will be financially impacted by this pandemic.”

“As you may have also heard, MGM had to sadly had to postpone my Vegas shows from April 30-May 11,” added the I’ll Never Love Again singer.

The Grammy-winner went on to tell her fans that she had “so many fun things planned for us to celebrate together,” and that while she understands that they are probably “disappointed, angry, and sad,” she wanted to remind them that “we are the kindness punks.”

“So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times,” said Lady Gaga.

“I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time,” she added.

