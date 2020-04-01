Bette Midler: Trump’s ‘Overwhelming Jealousy of Barack Obama Will Kill Us All’

Actress Bette Midler has called President Donald Trump cruel and malignant following reports that the White House has decided not to re-open Obamacare marketplaces to new customers. In an extraordinary claim, the Beaches star said that the president’s “overwhelming jealousy” of Obama “will kill us all.”

The Trump administration has reportedly opted against re-opening Obamacare’s Healthcare.gov marketplaces for a special enrollment period, with Politico citing an anonymous White House official who said that the administration is “exploring other options.”

But Politico also noted that the Affordable Care Act already allows a special enrollment for people who have lost their workplace health plans, with some states that run their own insurance markets having already re-opened enrollment.

Bette Midler responded to the White House’s decision in a tweet Wednesday, writing that “there is no end to the cruelty and malignancy of @realdDonaldJTrump and his horrifying administration.”

She added: “His overwhelming jealousy of @BarackObama will kill us all.”

There is no end to the cruelty and malignancy of @realdonaldJtrump and his horrifying administration. His overwhelming jealousy of @BarackObama will kill us all.

Obamacare Markets Will Not Reopen, Trump Decides https://t.co/E9GB2kLVe0 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 1, 2020

President Trump campaigned on the promise to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. While the 2017 attempt to repeal the law ultimately failed by a small margin in the Senate, the president successfully eliminated the individual mandate portion of the act. His administration is also backing a lawsuit brought by Republican-held states that is challenging the legality of the law.

Bette Midler has repeatedly voiced her antipathy for President Trump and his administration on social media. In a tweet from February, the actress claimed that if the president wins reelection in November “he will rule you until he dies, you die, or both.”

Her February tweet was posted in response to a humorous meme posted by President Trump.

HE PINNED THIS. YOU THINK THIS IS A JOKE, DON’T YOU? IT’S NOT. HE MEANS IT. HE WILL CHANGE THE RULES AND HIS ENABLERS WILL LET HIM. IF HE WINS AGAIN, HE WILL RULE YOU UNTIL HE DIES, YOU DIE, OR BOTH. THEN…YOU’LL GET IVANKA. https://t.co/qdx1bZme80 — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 6, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com