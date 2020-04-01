Rob Reiner: ‘Sociopath’ Trump Has No Feelings About People Suffering or Dying

Hollywood director and leftwing activist Rob Reiner once again lashed out at President Donald Trump in a coronavirus rant, accusing the president of being a “sociopath” without any feelings toward Americans who are suffering or have died from the illness.

“The President is a sociopath. He has no feeling about people suffering or dying,” Rob Reiner wrote on Twitter Wednesday.” He uses these ridiculous press briefings as a campaign tool, managing the death toll like poll numbers. Trying to convince US that 200,000 deaths is a victory. Monstrous.”

The President is a sociopath. He has no feeling about people suffering or dying. He uses these ridiculous press briefings as a campaign tool, managing the death toll like poll numbers. Trying to convince US that 200,000 deaths is a victory. Monstrous. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 1, 2020

Reiner, one of Tinsletown’s loudest anti-Trump voices, has repeatedly attacked President Trump’s response to the coronavirus, going as far as appearing to accuse him of being an accessory to murder as the United States’ death toll due to the disease climbs.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” the All in the Family star tweeted Sunday.

Reiner re-upped the accusation in a Tuesday tweet, writing: that president’s “mental illness” is “killing people.”

Donald Trump’s mental illness is killing people. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 31, 2020

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. has 189,753 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,090 deaths, according to data tracked by John Hopkins University. 7,141 patients have recovered.