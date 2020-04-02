Alyssa Milano Appeals to Bernie Bros and Draws Backlash… From the Bernie Bros

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Alyssa Milano attends TheWrap's Power Women Summit at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on November 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)
Presley Ann/Getty Images

A blue-on-blue battle is brewing after actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano appealed to Bernie Sanders supporters in a lengthy Twitter message on Thursday, asking them to put aside their differences and rally behind Joe Biden. At the same time, she dissed the “Bernie bro” contingency, saying Sanders would have trouble unifying the party because his base of supporters is “toxic.”

They didn’t take it well. Loyal Bernie bros swarmed Alyssa Milano on Twitter, accusing her of ignoring sexual assault allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Alyssa Milano wrote in her Twitter message that she still supports many of the policies and ideals of the Sanders campaign. “He has always fought for what is right and just. I know this. I love this about him,” she tweeted. But Milano said that now is the time for Democrats to unite behind Joe Biden.

In what seemed like a direct appeal to Sanders supporters, she wrote, “You’re entitled to unfollow and wish me away. But, alas, I’m not going anywhere…and I hope you don’t either. We need your fight. We need your anger. We need your passion. We need love.”
She added: “I’m not your enemy.”

Instead of love, Milano was inundated with harsh criticism from Sanders-supporting Twitter accounts accusing her of ignoring sexual assault accusations brought by one of Biden’s former staffers, Tara Reade, who claims the Delaware senator assaulted her in 1993.

Reade alleges that Biden repeatedly touched her without her consent and sexually assaulted her by forcibly penetrating her with his fingers. Biden has denied the allegations.

Many Sanders supporters noted that Milano is a prominent Time’s Up activist — at one point, she tweeted “I believe women” —  but has steadfastly defended Biden.

The angry rhetoric doesn’t appear to have changed Alyssa Milano’s stance. On Thursday afternoon, she doubled down on her position, calling for Bernie Sanders to drop out of the Democratic primary.

