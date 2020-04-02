Alyssa Milano Appeals to Bernie Bros and Draws Backlash… From the Bernie Bros

A blue-on-blue battle is brewing after actress and left-wing activist Alyssa Milano appealed to Bernie Sanders supporters in a lengthy Twitter message on Thursday, asking them to put aside their differences and rally behind Joe Biden. At the same time, she dissed the “Bernie bro” contingency, saying Sanders would have trouble unifying the party because his base of supporters is “toxic.”

They didn’t take it well. Loyal Bernie bros swarmed Alyssa Milano on Twitter, accusing her of ignoring sexual assault allegations against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Alyssa Milano wrote in her Twitter message that she still supports many of the policies and ideals of the Sanders campaign. “He has always fought for what is right and just. I know this. I love this about him,” she tweeted. But Milano said that now is the time for Democrats to unite behind Joe Biden.

In what seemed like a direct appeal to Sanders supporters, she wrote, “You’re entitled to unfollow and wish me away. But, alas, I’m not going anywhere…and I hope you don’t either. We need your fight. We need your anger. We need your passion. We need love.”

She added: “I’m not your enemy.”

In 2016, I felt Bernie was the right person for that moment in history. I still support and believe in many of the policies & ideals of the Sanders Campaign. He has always fought for what is right and just. I know this. I love this about him. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

Biden is right for this heartbreaking moment in time. That’s my opinion. My right. You’re entitled to unfollow and wish me away. But, alas, I’m not going anywhere…and I hope you don’t either. We need your fight. We need your anger. We need your passion. We need love. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

I’m not your enemy. We are all fighting for the most vulnerable among us. I acknowledge that Sen. Sanders is an amazing public servent and we would be lucky to have him continue in any for of political office. I don’t believe he can unite the country because his base is toxic. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

Instead of love, Milano was inundated with harsh criticism from Sanders-supporting Twitter accounts accusing her of ignoring sexual assault accusations brought by one of Biden’s former staffers, Tara Reade, who claims the Delaware senator assaulted her in 1993.

Reade alleges that Biden repeatedly touched her without her consent and sexually assaulted her by forcibly penetrating her with his fingers. Biden has denied the allegations.

Many Sanders supporters noted that Milano is a prominent Time’s Up activist — at one point, she tweeted “I believe women” — but has steadfastly defended Biden.

Lady you literally have a sign that says #metoo in your profile pic yet you willingly ignore the sexual harassment allegations against your white knight that is Biden. The lake of self awareness is just breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/DsP0ywKppM — RJG² (@RickG_P2PRadio) April 2, 2020

You literally just called us "toxic" while pleading for us to unite behind your candidate… pic.twitter.com/5sCRHVzb52 — Julia Deutsch (@julesesq) April 2, 2020

The angry rhetoric doesn’t appear to have changed Alyssa Milano’s stance. On Thursday afternoon, she doubled down on her position, calling for Bernie Sanders to drop out of the Democratic primary.

Bernie Sanders needs to drop out https://t.co/tedyA2rG4E — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 2, 2020

