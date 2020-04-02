Alyssa Milano: Bernie Sanders ‘Morally Bankrupt’ for Taking Campaign Donations During Coronavirus Crisis

Actress-activist Alyssa Milano on Wednesday said it is “intellectually and morally bankrupt” for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to take campaign donations during the coronavirus pandemic, given that he has “no path forward.”

“It is intellectually bankrupt for Bernie to pretend that not unifying the party today is advantageous to a democratic victory in November,” the Insatiable actress declared. “He is still taking donations from people during crisis on a campaign that has no path forward! It’s intellectually and morally bankrupt.”

While Sanders is continuing to accept donations, his campaign announced last week that it raised over $2 million for charities involved in coronavirus relief efforts.

Thank you to the thousands of people across the country who are fighting for the vulnerable and showing what #NotMeUs is all about. https://t.co/l2dnQy3sje — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 21, 2020

Nonetheless, Sanders remains over 300 delegates short of Joe Biden (D) and has admitted that he faces a “very steep road” to the nomination. However, he believes he can better “continue the fight” for progressive policies by maintaining a presence in the race.

“We have a strong grassroots movement who believe that we have got to stay in in order to continue the fight, to make the world know that we need Medicare for all, that we need to raise the minimum wage to a living wage, that we need paid family and medical leave, one of the crises that we’re dealing with right now, that we must address climate change and education, all the issues that we have been talking about,” he said during a Monday appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Campaigns are an important way to maintain that fight and raise public consciousness on those issues.”

While Sanders has switched gears in recent weeks, using his resources and stature to criticize the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, he told the co-hosts of The View this week that he is continuing to assess his campaign.