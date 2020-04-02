Debra Messing: Trump ‘Owns Every Death’ from Coronavirus

Actress Debra Messing has claimed that President Donald Trump “owns every death” from the Chinese coronavirus, following reports that the U.S. Army warned that up to 150,000 people could die as a result of the pandemic.

On Thursday, The Daily Beast published unclassified documents it claims were sent by the U.S. Army to the White House warning that in the worst-case scenario, up to 80 million people could be infected with the virus, up to 500,000 may require hospitalization, and that as many as 150,000 people could die.

Responding to the story being posted on Twitter, Messing accused the president of doing “nothing.”

“HE. FUCKING. KNEW. 150,000 Americans DEAD,” she said. “And he did NOTHING. #TrumpOwnsEveryDeath.”

As of Thursday afternoon, 240,37 Americans have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while 5,807 of those have died. Another 10,365 have already made a full recovery.

Last month, the Will & Grace star also shared a deceptively edited video of President Trump dismissing the coronavirus as a “hoax,” suggesting that many of his supporters would die as a result of his lying. In reality, the president used the word “hoax” during a campaign rally to describe the Democrats’ attempts to politicize the pandemic.

“LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected,” the actress said at the time. “Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out?”

LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out? pic.twitter.com/exzOx4G5Qz — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 17, 2020

In February, the 51-year-old star also declared that Trump “puts Americans in mortal danger” alongside a two-year-old Washington Post article about proposed budget cuts to the Center for Disease Control that never came to fruition.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.