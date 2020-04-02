Hulu’s ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Depicts Teen Abortion Scene at Planned Parenthood

The latest episode of the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, featured a teenager terminating her pregnancy at abortion mill operator Planned Parenthood.

The series is an adaptation of the best-selling 2017 novel of the same name that follows the life of Elana (Witherspoon), a haughty woman whose white privilege and racism clash with a “free-spirited” black artist named Mia (Washington).

The novel, which was celebrated for its criticism of white people, American character, and our society, also features the story of the two women’s daughters. And in “Duo,” episode five of the Hulu series, the prim and proper white woman’s daughter, Lexie (Jade Pettyjohn), ends up getting pregnant by her boyfriend.

Watch via MRC:

Lexie never bothers to tell her boyfriend that she is pregnant, noting that his opinion does not matter. The teen goes alone to a Planned Parenthood office and is immediately ushered into an exam room where a nurse performs a sonogram.

The underage girl’s mother isn’t notified and Lexie even gives the clinic a false name before the procedure is performed.

The abortion plot also appears in the book, but with some key differences, Newsbusters reports.

In the book, the abortion is treated reverently among all the characters, including Mia, the leading character played by Kerry Washington in the series. Mia is very sympathetic over the girl’s abortion in the book. But in the Hulu adaptation, Mia uses the abortion as another excuse to attack “white privilege.”

The Hulu series is not the first time actress Washington has engaged in onscreen abortion plots. Washington was celebrated when her character on the ABC series Scandal had an abortion on-camera back in 2015.

In the 2015 episode of Scandal, Washington’s Olivia Pope was all smiles during and after her abortion during which the series abhorrently played “Silent Night,” a song that celebrates the birth of Christ.

It’s also worth noting that Planned Parenthood has spent years advising movie and TV productions on abortion, helping promote its brand by advising producers on more than 150 on screen productions since 2014.

