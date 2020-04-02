Rob Reiner: Trump Must Resign for ‘Survival of Our Country’

Left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner on Thursday continued his attacks against President Donald Trump, describing him as a “failed president,” who must resign for the “survival” of the United States.

“Donald Trump is a failed President. For the survival of our citizens, for the survival of our country, he must resign,” Reiner, a frequent Trump critic, wrote on Twitter.

Reiner lashed out at President Trump over his administration’s handling of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, claiming that the president is “sociopath” who doesn’t care about Americans suffering or have died from the disease.

“The President is a sociopath. He has no feeling about people suffering or dying,” the All in the Family star tweeted Wednesday.” He uses these ridiculous press briefings as a campaign tool, managing the death toll like poll numbers. Trying to convince US that 200,000 deaths is a victory. Monstrous.”

Reiner is no stranger to lambasting President Trump’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus. On Sunday, the director went as far as seemingly accusing him of being an accessory to murder.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” he tweeted Sunday.

As of Thursday afternoon, the U.S. has confirmed 217,263 coronavirus cases and 5,151 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. 8,710 patients have recovered.