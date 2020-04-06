Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor Has Recovered from Coronavirus: ‘We Can and Will Beat This’

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor announced on Sunday that he has recovered from coronavirus, describing it as a “turbocharged flu,” and encouraged his fans to stay strong during this crisis.

Posting on Instagram, Taylor revealed that he was “blessed with getting only a mild case” and was symptomatic for around a week.

“DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago,” he wrote.

Taylor continued:

Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.

Taylor concluded by telling fans that he “cannot wait to be back on stage again.”

The 59-year-old musician is one of several figures in the entertainment industry to test positive for the coronavirus. Other musicians who have contracted it include Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan, Pink, and Jackson Brown.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the world, with the majority of countries entering some kind of lockdown. As of Monday morning, there were more than 1.3 million recorded cases and over 70,000 deaths.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.