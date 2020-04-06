Woody Harrelson Among Celebs Sharing Conspiracy Theory Linking Coronavirus to 5G

Actor Woody Harrelson and the rapper known as M.I.A are among a growing number of people sharing a conspiracy theory that links the spread of the coronavirus with 5G wireless technology.

The unproven theory posits that 5G radiation could be encouraging the replication of the coronavirus and therefore hastening the spread of the illness around the world. Some also believe that 5G waves slow down the body’s response to the virus, thereby prolonging cases of COVID-19. At the center of the theory is the city of Wuhan, which is not only the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, but also the first Chinese metropolis to be designated a 5G “smart city.”

The conspiracy theory has reportedly led to isolated instances in which people have attempted to destroy cellphone masts in Great Britain and China.

The Zombieland star Woody Harrelson posted on Instagram an article titled “Role of 5G in the Coronavirus Epidemic in Wuhan China.” While the Hollywood star stopped short of endorsing the theory, he wrote that he found it to be “interesting.”

“A lot of my friends have been talking about the negative effects of 5G ,” the Solo: A Star Wars Story star wrote to his 2 million Instagram followers late last week. “My friend camilla seems [sic] this to me today and though I haven’t fully vetted it I find it very interesting.”

Woody Harrelson also shared a video that appears to show people in China tearing down a 5G wireless antenna.

The British rapper known as M.I.A also offered her take on the conspiracy theory, tweeting to her 650,000 followers that she believes 5G “can confuse or slow the body down” in its natural healing process.

“I don’t think 5G gives you COVID19,” the rapper tweeted late last month. “I think it can confuse or slow the body down in healing process as body is learning to cope with new signals wavelength s frequency etc @ same time as Cov.”

I don't think it's related except for timing. The timing is orchestrated by them. Not Us. I don't think 5G gives you COVID19. I think it can confuse or slow the body down in healing process as body is learning to cope with new signals wavelength s frequency etc @ same time as Cov https://t.co/VDkE4oaxF5 — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 24, 2020

Earlier, M.I.A. — real name, Mathangi Arulpragasam — appeared to endorse a stronger link between 5G and COVID-19, noting the coincidence between the global rollout of 5G technology and the spread of the coronavirus.

Yes untill 5G is set up all over the world for the first time all done at same time in every country the entire globe, Oh which happens to be when everyone is going through the first pandemic in 100 years or in their life time when world is shut down . Nice 1. https://t.co/U0bD2DZe5H — M.I.A (@MIAuniverse) March 24, 2020

The spread of the conspiracy theory on social media has led to incidents in Great Britain and China where people have attempted to tear down or damage 5G masts. In Britain, arsonists reportedly tried to destroy a tower in Birmingham owned by BT, the British telecommunications giant. The company told Reuters that the tower provided 2G, 3G, and 4G services, but did not have 5G capability.

Meanwhile. four of Vodafone’s mobile phone masts were attacked over the weekend, a spokesperson for the British carrier told CNBC on Sunday. It’s unclear whether the sites affected were used for 5G, according to the news outlet.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com