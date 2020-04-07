Coincidence: Chris Evans Will Quit Vulgar Trump-Bashing Ahead of Political Website Launch

Actor Chris Evans has called President Trump a “dumb shit,” said he’s worse than a “shitty playground bully,” and a “reckless moron.” Now the Captain America star says he’s backing off bashing the president on social media ahead of the launch of his bipartisan political website.

Evans is gearing up to launch a bipartisan website called “A Starting Point.” The platform will publish two-minute videos of interviews with elected officials on both sides of the aisle, so that the public can hear from them on a variety of subjects.

Esquire reports that The Losers actor came up with the idea for the website after he tried Googling something political — he doesn’t remember what he Googled — and couldn’t find an answer.

“It just was one of those things where you see a hole and you think, I have an idea to fill that,” Evans told Esquire.

Evans, however, has been having trouble getting conservative lawmakers to sit down with him for an interview, which can likely be explained by his hate-filled rhetoric towards Republican lawmakers and conservative voters on social media. Go figure.

“I’m going to take my foot off the gas [of social media] for a little bit until we get this thing up and running,” said the Knives Out star.

The report added that Evans and his business partner — actor and director Mark Kassen — have traveled to Washington, D.C. nine times over the past year, where they tried to get interviews with elected officials for this project.

Some of the lawmakers they were able to interview include representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA), and senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mitt Romney (R-UT), among others.

“The site is not an antidote. It’s not medicine. It’s not a cure. It’s not the solution. It’s just something I think is helpful,” insisted Evans. “But one thing I’m really trying to stay away from is declaring, ‘This is what’s wrong with today.'”

The idea for Evans’ site has also been panned by left-wing media.

“Fixing partisanship with partisan chit-chat is a bit like trying to cure diabetes with Skittles,” read an article in the Columbia Journalism Review.

