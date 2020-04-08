Alec Baldwin: ‘If You Vote for Trump Again, You Are Mentally Ill’

Far-left actor Alec Baldwin smeared millions of Americans, declaring that anyone intending to vote for President Donald Trump in this year’s presidential election must suffer from a mental illness.

The Saturday Night Live star claimed that President Trump had gained unprecedented control over government institutions and therefore people must be crazy to vote for him.

“Trump has reached for, and nearly gained, a control of the federal [government] unrivaled by other Presidents,” Baldwin said. “He fired huge numbers of [government] professionals. He steamrolled the Congress, whenever possible. And now this. If you vote for Trump again, you are mentally ill.”

It is not the first time that Baldwin has ripped into Americans who support the president. In January, he argued that Trump supporters were responsible for the “desecration” of American democracy as well as the “near moral collapse of this country.”

Last July, the 62-year-old also claimed that most foreigners believe that a “mass of Americans are outright racists” because of their support for Trump. Later that month, the Boss Baby actor also accused Trump supporters of having “swallowed the poison pills of racist hatred, election fraud, a revolving door of semi-competent or outright awful appointees” because money is all they really care about.

With regard to President Trump, Baldwin recently compared his rise to power to that of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. “You wonder how Hitler took control of a once great country,” Baldwin wrote in February. “For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

