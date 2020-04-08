Tyler Perry Pays the Bill for Seniors at 44 Atlanta Kroger Grocery Stores and Shoppers at 30 New Orleans Winn-Dixie Stores

Movie mogul and actor Tyler Perry surprised seniors at more than 40 Atlanta-area Kroger grocery stores Wednesday by paying for all their groceries.

WXIA reporter Brendan Keefe reported the Madea star’s generosity.

“CONFIRMED: @tylerperry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area @Kroger stores,” Keefe tweeted. “Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks!”

CONFIRMED: @tylerperry paid for all groceries during Seniors Hour at 44 Atlanta-area @Kroger stores. Look at these faces — you can see the smiles and tears through the masks! pic.twitter.com/MIm7F5Hssr — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) April 8, 2020

Keefe added that Perry initially wanted to remain anonymous and was hoping his donation would be reported as coming from the “Atlanta angel.” According to 11Alive, the entertainment mogul and philanthropist paid for the groceries of shoppers in 44 local Atlanta Kroger stores.

That is not all, Tyler Perry, a Louisiana native, also paid for the grocery tabs of shoppers at 30 Winn-Dixie stores in the New Orleans area.

Some shoppers were seen leaving the store in tears after being told that their tabs were being paid in full by an anonymous benefactor.

“Senior and higher-risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full,” Felix B. Turner, a Kroger corporate affairs manager, said in a statement. “We would like to join our customers in thanking Mr. Perry for his kindness and generosity during this unprecedented pandemic. It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread throughout 44 stores across metro Atlanta.”

Earlier this week, the award-winning actor tipped workers at a Houston’s restaurant in Georgia $21,000 to help the out of work servers wading through the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.