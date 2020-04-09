Actress Jennifer Stone Joining Fight Against Coronavirus as a Registered Nurse

Former Disney actress Jennifer Stone announced Wednesday that she has finished nursing school and is ready to join the “front lines” in the fight against the Chinese coronavirus.

The actress — who starred as Harper Finkle for four seasons and over 100 hundreds episodes on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place — told fans on Instagram that she is officially a registered nurse.

Stone noted that April 7 was both World Health Day and the day she became an RN. The actress added that she hopes she can “live up to all of the amazing healthcare providers on the front lines now as I get ready to join them.”

The former Disney star posted a second photo showing off her mask and explained why she was wearing it.

“Why am I giving a thumbs up like a lame uncle? Because I’m wearing a mask to flatten the curve,” Stone said.

Jennifer Stone earned her nursing degree last December, but the actress turned nurse also insisted she has not abandoned acting and will continue to pursue roles when she can. According to her IMBD page, Stone performed in three film projects last year, one of which is still in pre-production.

As Harper Finkle, Stone appeared in all 106 episodes of the 2007-2012 Disney series that won “Outstanding Children’s Program” at the 2009 Emmy Awards.

