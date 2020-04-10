James Woods Mocks Alyssa Milano’s Call for Gun Control: ‘Buy More Ammo’

Actor James Woods has Alyssa Milano after she posted a video admonishing gun owners for stockpiling weapons. In a tweet responding to the left-wing actress, Woods encouraged his followers to “buy more ammo.”

Alyssa Milano warned Americans to stop hoarding guns and ammunition during the coronavirus pandemic, saying in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday that the weapons that people are buying today “could end up being used in households, schools, churches, bars, and on our streets in the future.”

In reply, James Woods encouraged people to “always be prepared” in case of looting. “Buy more ammo!” he concluded

Thank you for the reminder. When the looting starts, always be prepared. Buy more ammo! https://t.co/ZJQBTzhLNz — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 9, 2020

Milano’s video has been called out for its hypocrisy, since the actress herself admitted last year that she owns two guns for self-defense purposes.

Her anti-gun screed comes after a week of bad publicity for the former Charmed and Who’s the Boss? star. Milano has recently faced vitriolic criticism after defending Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden from a sexual harassment accusation brought by a former staffer.

As a vocal Time’s Up and #MeToo activist, the actress has told people that women must be believed. But she recently said that she now supports due process for men accused of sexual misconduct.

Woods has been a vocal supporter of the Second Amendment, repeatedly tweeting his defense of the oft-attacked Constitutional right while also criticizing politicians who are trying to infringe on that right. In February, he tweeted that the “rights guaranteed in the Second Amendment cannot be infringed.”

There is no need for such a thing. The rights guaranteed in the Second Amendment cannot be infringed. https://t.co/BCIFsvbqik — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 20, 2020

It was, over two centuries ago in fact. It’s popularly know as the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America. #2A https://t.co/rn0XapcAWs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 23, 2018

Finally one #Democrat willing to say it: we are coming for your guns and the Second Amendment. No more waffling. The next civil war will no doubt be fought over this issue. At least this guy is not hiding the real Democrat agenda. I’ll give him that. https://t.co/cwYSLihKVo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 3, 2018

