Melissa Etheridge, Billy Porter to Appear in Joe Biden’s Virtual Fundraiser

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is planning to hold a series of virtual fundraisers with several celebrity guests as an alternative to the traditional campaign events as most states in the U.S are locked down as a result of the Chinese coronavirus.

Biden, who has spent the past few weeks holding various virtual campaign events from his house in Delaware, will hold events in the coming weeks including a “virtual fireside chat” with former Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, as well as other talks with guests such as former Secretary of State John Kerry and former Deputy National Security Adviser Tony Blinken.

However, his main fundraising effort will be an event entitled “A Fabulous Evening” on April 23rd with celebrity guests including Kristin Chenoweth, Melissa Etheridge, Billie Jean King, and Billy Porter. Supporters must shell out a minimum of $20,000 in order to become co-hosts of the event, while tickets for those wishing to attend as guests start at $1,000.

On Wednesday afternoon, Biden appeared at another virtual fundraiser featuring Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and was hosted by former U.S. Ambassador to Germany John Emerson, and Kimberly Marteau Emerson, a principal at KME Consulting.

“He sees people. He understands their pain. He understands their dreams,” said Harris, according to a press report. “And what we need is a president who has a proven track record of leadership, and also who has the ability to lift people up. That’s what people need right now.”

The 77-year-old became the presumptive Democratic nominee on Wednesday after Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VM) officially announced that he would be suspending his campaign.

