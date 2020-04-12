Photos: Melania Trump Wishes Happy Easter in Kelly Green Shirt Dress, Snakeskin Pumps

First Lady Melania Trump wished all Americans a happy Easter Sunday in an all-green ensemble with crocodile and snakeskin accents.

In a video posted to her social media, Melania Trump sat on a white park bench while reading “The Little Rabbit,” the First Lady’s favorite Easter children’s book.

“Happy Easter. Since we’re not able to celebrate the traditional Easter Egg Roll on the grounds of the White House this year, I want to take a moment to wish everyone a happy Easter and to read one of my favorite children’s books,” Mrs. Trump said.

White House

Mrs. Trump chose to re-wear a linen green shirt dress by British label Cefinn and a dyed-t0-match vintage crocodile belt. The look was paired with, of course, a pair of snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos in the same shade of kelly green.

“I hope you are able to enjoy this special holiday and be sure to take care of yourselves and each other,” Mrs. Trump.

Days ago, Mrs. Trump delivered a video address to Americans detailing the importance of social distancing and wearing face masks in public while thanking the frontline workers fighting the Chinese coronavirus.

