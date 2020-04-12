Michael Rapaport: Never Forget a Hooker and a Con Man Run America

Actor Michael Rapaport shared a meme with his followers on social media stating that the United States is being run by a “con man” in President Donald Trump and his “hooker” wife First Lady Melania Trump.

“NEVER FORGET,” Rapaport caption the tweet, which included a photo of the couple that read: “Just a reminder, a con man and a hooker are running America.”

Rapaport didn’t detail any fraudulent activity concerning the president nor did he present evidence that Melania has ever worked as a prostitute.

But Michael Rapaport has a long history of using his Twitter account to rant and rave against the Trump family and Republican lawmakers. Last month, the Atypical actor similarly described Mrs. Trump as a “dumb animal” after she urged people to follow government instructions regarding hand washing and self-isolation. He later removed his remarks from Twitter.

In a separate unhinged video rant days before, he also urged Trump encourage to his children, including his “little fucking” 14-year-old son Barron Trump, to leave their houses and expose themselves to the Chinese coronavirus.

“Fucking pig — the real people want to get back to work ASAP?” Rapaport ranted. “Why don’t you send your fucking son, dick stain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed Eric Trump, little fucking Barron, fucking Ivanka, junkyard Jared… let them go out there and test the fucking waters.”

