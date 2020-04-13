Day After Accusing Trump of 20k Deaths, Barbra Streisand Claims ‘We Join Together as One Nation Indivisible’

Barbra Streisand is holding forth on national unity just one day after she blamed President Donald Trump for the deaths of more than 20,000 Americans who have succumbed to the Wuhan coronavirus.

The two-time Oscar winner posted a multi-part message to Twitter on Monday, writing that “in times of crises, we join together as one nation indivisible.” She added that the pandemic “has the potential to bring out the best in us.”

In times of crises, we join together as one nation indivisible. We salute our true heroes – the doctors, nurses, scientists, clinicians, pharmacists, food workers and every first responder who compromises their own safety and well-being to ensure ours. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 13, 2020

Sadly, a lack of leadership compounds the fear and confusion we might feel. It’s always been my strong belief that our commitment to the truth is our pathway to salvation. With love, Barbra. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 13, 2020

In her latest tweets, Streisand paid tribute to first responders, healthcare workers, and food workers who have been battling the spread of the coronavirus and helped keep the country fed. In what appears to be another dig at President Trump, she also claimed that a “lack of leadership” is only worsening the “fear and confusion we might feel.”

Barbra Streisand concluded: “It’s always been my strong belief that our commitment to the truth is our pathway to salvation.”

This conciliatory message comes less than 24 hours after Streisand herself fired off an accusatory tweet at President Trump holding him directly responsible for the country’s coronavirus fatalities.

“I wrote a song called ‘Don’t Lie to Me’ after Trump was elected, because he was a serial liar. Now, with more than 20,000 people dead because of his incompetence and lies, he’s proven that he can’t handle the truth. He’s unfit to lead this nation…especially in a time of crisis,” she said.

I wrote a song called ”Don’t Lie to Me” after Trump was elected, because he was a serial liar. Now, with more than 20,000 people dead because of his incompetence and lies, he's proven that he can’t handle the truth. He’s unfit to lead this nation…especially in a time of crisis — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 12, 2020

The star of Funny Girl and The Prince of Tides is a staunch Democrat who endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and recently threw her support behind Joe Biden. She has been a vocal critic of President Trump, at one point calling for his removal from office over climate change.

