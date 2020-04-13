Cher: ‘The Planet Is Breathing Easier Because We’ve Stopped Assaulting It’

Singer and actress Cher stops to talk to media as she leaves a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in Provincetown, Mass., Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
David Ng

Actress-singer Cher has found a twisted silver lining in the Chinese coronavirus after it’s killed more than 22,000 Americans: the pandemic could give mankind a second chance to save Mother Earth.

The Oscar-winning Hollywood star expressed her hope in a tweet on Sunday that alluded to the forced quarantines and lockdowns happening around the world. The earth, she wrote, “is breathing easier because we’ve stopped assaulting it.”

She also warned that humans need to change the way we treat the earth or else risk our own destruction through natural disasters.

“[The planet] has powers of regeneration, & could 4give us if we make changes,” Cher tweeted, adding an emoji of a windmill, presumably to indicate green energy. But if we don’t, Earth “will do what ‘we’ do 2 an enemy, destroy it.”

Cher isn’t the first entertainment figure to link the Wuhan coronavirus to environmental concerns. British actor Idris Elba suggested in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey that the global pandemic is Earth’s response to damage inflicted by humanity, which he compared to an infection.

“Our world has been taking a kicking. We’ve damaged our world and, you know, it’s no surprise that our world is reacting to the human race,” the Luther star said.

Last month, Pope Francis told a reporter that the pandemic is nature’s way of telling humans to take better care of creation.

Cher recently has used the coronavirus pandemic to call President Trump a “murderer” and to sew fear that his administration is willing to sacrifice the lives of elderly people in order to re-start the economy.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.