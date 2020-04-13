Watch: Melania Trump Delivers Message of Hope to America’s Children

First Lady Melania Trump delivered a hopeful message to America’s children on Monday in the midst of the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

In a video message, Melania Trump spoke directly to children across the nation, asking them to listen closely to their parents and take up safe activities like reading books and continuing their education.

“Hello to Children everywhere,” Mrs. Trump said. “In this difficult time, while we are far away from our friends, classmates, and extended family members, we should all continue to make the very best of our days.”

“I encourage you to read books, continue to learn, help with chores, and share some laughter with your family,” Mrs. Trump continued. “Together with kindness and care, we will get through this temporary but tough time.”

“Make sure that you listen to your parents about how to stay safe and healthy. We are thinking of you and we are all in this together,” Mrs. Trump said.

On Sunday, since the annual Easter Egg Roll had to be canceled, Mrs. Trump read her favorite children’s seasonal book in a video wishing all Americans happy Easter.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.