Amy Schumer Changes Her Son’s Name so It Sounds Less Like ‘Genital’

On Tuesday, comedienne and actress Amy Schumer revealed to fans that she her husband officially change the middle name of their one-year-old son Gene Attell Fischer after realizing that it sounded a lot like “genital.”

Born on May 9, 2019, the couple originally named their first child Gene Attell Fischer. The middle name was meant to honor a family friend, Dave Attell. But Schumer told fans that not long after the boy’s birth, they realized they named their son first and middle names that when said together, were awfully close to the word “genital.”

“Our baby’s name is officially changed,” Schumer said on her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘genital.”

A guest on the podcast, Australian actress Claudia O’Doherty, insisted that her mother happened to ask that question.

“My mom pointed that out to me, actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son genital.’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right,” O’Doherty said.

Schumer also recently noted that she is undergoing in vitro fertilization treatment to bring her first born a brother or sister.

The couple likely saved their boy from a lifetime of teasing over an unfortunate combination of names. But the name change isn’t the first time Schumer used the child for a big announcement. In May last year, Schumer used Gene’s gender reveal announcement to call for a boycott of Wendy’s the fast-food chain for “failure to prevent the rape of female farmworkers.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.