Rose McGowan Slams WaPo over Story About Biden Accuser: ‘I Feel Violated by Your Shi**y Writing’

Actress Rose McGowan accused the Washington Post of “victim shaming” and sinking to “a new low in journalism” in a recent story about a woman who has accused former vice president and presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault.

“This is not journalism, this is an agenda. This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming,” said McGowan on Twitter in response to the Washington Post (WaPo) story.

This is not journalism, this is an agenda. This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ https://t.co/b32kjsyHoA — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 13, 2020

The Washington Post story is about a California woman named Tara Reade who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she worked in his Senate office.

In the Washington Post story, the media outlet claims to have “been examining Tara Reade’s allegation over the past three weeks,” and even mentions having solicited the accuser’s therapist for her notes from sessions with Reade.

“Reade said she told a therapist earlier this year about the alleged assault,” reports Washington Post. “The Post asked Reade for the therapist’s notes of that conversation, but she has not produced them.”

The media outlet even goes on to warn that “filing a false report is a crime punishable by up to 30 days in jail.”

“As a survivor, the way you launched into this woman’s assault is truly vile. I feel violated by your shitty writing [Beth Reinhard],” continued McGowan in a follow-up tweet reacting to the article. “Washington Post your motto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness,'” she added. “Well I guess it’s dead because you are dark. Evil lives and it loves the DNC.”

As a survivor, the way you launched into this woman’s assault is truly vile. I feel violated by your shitty writing @bethreinhard. @washingtonpost your motto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ well I guess it’s dead because you are dark. Evil lives and it loves the DNC pic.twitter.com/LnZ9NdLQEj — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 13, 2020

McGowan has been a vocal advocate for the feminist movement known as #MeToo, which transpired in 2017 shortly after several allegations of rape and sexual assault were hurled at the now-disgraced Hollywood movie producer, Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ve been called one of the first to speak out. No. I was the first. I called the New York Times. I blew it wide open, not them,” proclaimed McGowan of her involvement in the #MeToo movement last year in an interview with the Guardian.

McGowan had also previously accused Weinstein of raping her in 1997.

Earlier this month McGowan slammed the media, saying they are hard at work covering up for Creepy Joe Biden.”

