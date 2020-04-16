Rocker Meredith Brooks Says Joe Biden Touching Children Is Not Normal: ‘Curdles My Blood’

Singer-songwriter Meredith Brooks called out Alyssa Milano’s endorsement of Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, accusing the actress of hypocrisy over her claims to support all victims of sexual misconduct.

Brooks specifically addressed Milano, who led an unsuccessful crusade against President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh over unsubstantiated claims of past sexual misconduct. The singer, wrote a huge hit called “Bitch” about female empowerment, said that as a victim of child molestation, seeing photos of Biden touching children made her “blood curl.”

“[Alyssa Milano]⁩ as a child victim of molestation this curdles my blood I’ve never spoken about this before but I have no choice now,” Brooks said, alongside a collage of Biden touching and kissing various children. “You need to wake up.”

Brooks’ collage of Biden is accompanied by the caption: “Stop pretending this is normal.”

⁦⁦@Alyssa_Milano⁩ as a child victim of molestation this curdles my blood I’ve never spoken about this before but I have no choice now. You need to wake up ⁦@rosemcgowan⁩ ⁦⁦@robbystarbuck⁩ pic.twitter.com/jR3CnD09Ex — MeredithBrooks (@MeredithBrooks) April 15, 2020

“Where are all the #MeToo supporters?” Brooks wrote in a separate tweet, in response to a New York Times in which the paper said they found “no pattern of sexual misconduct by Biden beyond hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable.”

Milano responded to growing questions about Biden’s behavior earlier this month, where she accused his critics of weaponizing the #MeToo movement for political gain.

“There is something to the idea that people are going to weaponize #metoo for political gain,” Milano said. “Just look at the replies here and look to see who those accounts are supporting in the primary. There always needs to be a thorough vetting of accusations.”

There is something to the idea that people are going to weaponize #metoo for political gain. Just look at the replies here and look to see who those accounts are supporting in the primary. There always needs to be a thorough vetting of accusations. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

“Not good enough come on girl you have to start trusting your instincts,” Brooks responded on Thursday, calling out Milano. “Everyone but you can see the history, pictures, videos??? Maybe he’s not guilty but for you to endorse him without investigation Remember #BelieveWomen?”

Not good enough come on girl you have to start trusting your instincts. Everyone but you can see the history, pictures, videos??? Maybe he's not guilty but for you to endorse him without investigation Remember #BelieveWomen ? — MeredithBrooks (@MeredithBrooks) April 16, 2020

As well as his penchant for inappropriately touching children, Biden has also faced an allegation of sexual assault. Last month, former congressional staffer Tara Reade accused Biden of forcing her against a wall and putting his hands under her shirt and skirt and penetrating her.

Brooks is not the only critic of those defending Biden’s behavior. Last week, actress and #MeToo activist Rose McGowan accused the mainstream media of being “hard at work covering up for Creepy Joe Biden.”

“I don’t have Covid-19, but the media in USA is making me ill,” McGowan said in response to a tweet from The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald. “The complicity machine is hard at work covering up for Creepy [Joe Biden.] Has @nbcnews asked any hard questions? Everyone knows he’ll lose, why not go hard? Why not TELL THE TRUTH.”

I don’t have Covid-19, but the media in USA is making me ill. The complicity machine is hard at work covering up for Creepy @joebiden. Has @nbcnews asked any hard questions? Everyone knows he’ll lose, why not go hard? Why not TELL THE TRUTH https://t.co/N1ToDtBbDn — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 31, 2020

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.