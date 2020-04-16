Star-Studded Earth Day Celebration to Last 3 Days

The organizers of Earth Day Live have enlisted a slew of left-wing celebrities for its three-day program, which will mark the event’s 50th Anniversary of the social justice event.

Among the many stars set to lend their participation to celebrate the environmental scolding include Joaquin Phoenix, Moby, Patricia Arquette, Jane Fonda, Robby Romero, Al Gore, Stacey Abrams, and musicians such as Questlove, Moby, Jason Mraz, and others, Rolling Stone reported.

The coronavirus will serve as a central theme, organizers say.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, Earth Day Live aims to spur collective action to protect our communities and our planet, through performances, conversations, and training sessions curated by climate activists,” the organizers said in a statement.

Other topics include a look at those fighting the good fight in regions across the world, as well as a segment about “climate grief,” hosted by something called a “climate psychologist” in Margaret Klein Salamon, and environmental author David Wallace.

Earth Day Live is set to air over three days — that’s going to be some carbon footprint — starting on Wednesday, April 22, from 9 AM to 9PM ET at earthdaylive2020.org. The festivities will also be available over most social media platforms.

This April also marks the death of Ira Einhorn, who, since 1970, has been intimately connected to Earth Day. Einhorn, who died in prison on April 3 this year, has often been identified as one of the “co-founders” of Earth Day.

But Earth Day fans bristle at his inclusion in their pantheon because the environmental and anti-war activist later gained infamy as “The Unicorn Killer” after being convicted of murdering and composting his girlfriend in 1977. Earth Day’s original organizers have always disputed the claim that he was involved in the celebration’s origins.

