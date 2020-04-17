Leslie Jones: We Need to Put Trump’s Name on All Coronavirus Death Certificates

Former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones erupted in response to reports that President Donald Trump’s name will appear on millions of Americans’ coronavirus relief checks by suggesting that his name also be printed on the death certificates of those who died from the illness.

“Like what is wrong with us how dont we see the narcissistic behavior of this clown? We need put his name on all the death certificates from this pandemic too!! What the fuck?!” Jones said on Twitter Friday morning.

Like what is wrong with us how dont we see the narcissistic behavior of this clown? We need put his name on all the death certificates from this pandemic too!! What the fuck?! #VOTETHEMFOUT #GETRIDOFALLOFTHEM pic.twitter.com/f9GT0366wB — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) April 17, 2020

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that some of the delivery of the checks were delayed by a “few days” due to President Trump’s insistance of having his name placed on them. However, in a statement, a Treasury Department spokeswoman, however, denied that the checks were delayed.

“Economic Impact Payment checks are scheduled to go out on time and exactly as planned — there is absolutely no delay whatsoever,” the spokeswoman said.

“In fact, we expect the first checks to be in the mail early next week which is well in advance of when the first checks went out in 2008 and well in advance of initial estimates,” the statement added.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Breitbart News that the attacks directed at President Trump over the checks are par for the course and should be dismissed as nothing more than fake news.

“This is just another attempt by the entrenched, anti-Trump bureaucracy to craft a false narrative about the president’s ego when in fact millions of Americans are already seeing their economic impact payments hit their bank accounts,” the source said. “The Washington Post is the propaganda arm of the out of touch, rabid, far left and should be lambasted for sowing discord as our nation attempts to navigate this challenging economic climate. Shameful.”