Biden Campaign to Host Unemployment Town Hall ‘Through the Lens of What Happened to People on Broadway’

The presidential campaign for former vice president Joe Biden is set to host an unemployment town hall through the very lens of “what happened to people on Broadway” as a result of the Chinese coronavirus, according to left-wing actor Tony Goldwyn, who announced the town hall on Twitter.

“This is going to be a great conversation about what so many Americans are dealing with, viewed through the lens of what’s happened to the folks who earn(ed) their living on Broadway,” tweeted Tony Goldwyn.

This is going to be a great conversation about what so many Americans are dealing with, viewed through the lens of what’s happened to the folks who earn(ed) their living on Broadway. Join us! @SymoneDSanders @JoeBiden https://t.co/wUrJnj0lLG — Tony Goldwyn (@tonygoldwyn) April 19, 2020

“On Sunday night, [Symone D. Sanders] and actor [Tony Goldwyn] will be hosting an unemployment town hall on how COVID-19 is impacting entertainment workers,” tweeted Biden.

The Biden campaign event, entitled, “Unemployment Town Hall — How COVID-19 is Impacting Entertainment Workers” is set to premiere on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

In 2017, Goldwyn praised Planned Parenthood for what he referred to as the organization’s “lifesaving work,” adding that those who oppose abortion are actually “sabotaging” their “own moral stance.”

“There’s been a lot of disinformation about Planned Parenthood and the focus of the lifesaving work that they do for women’s health care,” said Goldwyn. “I saw a much-publicized image of all those white men sitting around in a room at the White House talking about what should be done about women’s health care, and I thought I would step up [by wearing this and speaking out],” added the Scandal actor.

“If Planned Parenthood is defunded, millions of women, particularly women struggling economically, are going to be in serious trouble,” insisted Goldwyn.

Last year, the actor was also featured in play, entitled, You Can’t Make This Shit Up, which is focused on former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.