Actor Mike Birbiglia Suggests Trump ‘Ignored Science Until It Literally Killed People’

Actor-comedian Mike Birbiglia is the latest Hollywood celebrity to suggest that President Donald Trump has caused coronavirus deaths, saying that the president ignored scientific evidence until people died.

Mike Birbiglia, the Orange Is the New Black actor who has also been a regular contributor to the public radio show This American Life, alleged in a tweet on Sunday that President Trump ran for the White House “as a stunt to get a better deal for his reality show, accidentally won, and then ignored science until it literally killed people.”

Let’s never forget that the real hero is the guy who ran for president as a stunt to get a better deal for his reality show, accidentally won, and then ignored science until it literally killed people. — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) April 19, 2020

In reality, President Trump has been praised by Dr. Deborah Birx, who sits on the White House’s coronavirus task force and has been a leading medical voice during the global pandemic. Birx said last month that the president has been “attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data.”

She added: “I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues.”

Birbiglia’s accusation follows similar statements from Hollywood stars, who have alleged that the president is causing deaths or is willing to sacrifice lives. Celebrities including Rob Reiner and Cher have attacked the president for his response to the Chinese coronavirus.

Last month, President Trump was asked during a White House coronavirus press conference how many deaths would be acceptable to him. “How many? None. OK? How many deaths are acceptable to me? None, OK?” the president replied.

