Cynthia Nixon: Biden ‘Courting Hardcore Racists’ with China-Focused Coronavirus Ad

Actress and and former New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon launched a scathing attack on former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, accusing him of “courting hardcore racists” after he released an ad touting how he would have dealt with China amid the coronavirus pandemic compared to President Donald Trump.

Nixon launched the attack against Biden in response to comments made by the far-left New York State Assemblymember Yuh-line Niou, who described Biden’s ad as “racist and xenophobic” and said it plays into Trump’s “narrative” that China is largely responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.

Nixon, who was a strong supporter of Bernie Sanders’s unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, added that the rhetoric in the Biden ad made her sick to her stomach.

“Who had Joe Biden put this hateful xenophobic ad up? Joe needs to focus on getting Democrats and Independents excited, not courting hard-core racists,” Nixon said. “You won’t get them, Joe, and you’ll make the rest of us sick to our stomachs.”

The former Sex and the City star has seen her clout within the Democratic Party rise over recent years after she ran a credible but ultimately unsuccessful campaign to oust New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the 2018 midterm elections.

As a vehement Sanders supporter and left-wing activist, Nixon similarly unloaded on former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg when he appeared to be gaining momentum in the Democratic primary. In February, she penned a piece for NBCNews where she claimed Bloomberg’s supposed misogynistic tendencies made him unfit to become the presumptive nominee.

“We are not unified when we tell women to accept a candidate whose misogynistic comments rival those of his fellow billionaire currently in the White House,” she wrote at the time. “Unity means that we rally behind a candidate who sees us all and has a platform that creates the most good for the greatest number of us.”

