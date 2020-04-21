Rap and fashion mogul Kanye West has teamed with fast-food giant Chick-fil-A to provide 300,000 meals since March through the Los Angeles Dream Center to help feed those in need amid the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

It has been reported that the LA Dream Center has been quietly providing about 11,000 meals a day to the nation’s second-largest school district with the help of West, the chicken sandwich chain, and several other local businesses, according to Fox 7 News.

Matthew Barnett, Dream Center co-founder, said he is grateful for the center’s staff for their hard work.

“Every morning I wake up and stand in the parking lot with our dedicated staff, I am blown away that day after day, week after week, there is enough food to provide to folks that need it,” Barnett said.

“The Los Angeles Dream Center has transformed into the Grand Central Station of food distribution and other basic essentials,” Barnett added. “I’m so grateful that our team has stayed healthy, and that we’ve found a safe way to meet the urgent needs within our community. I can’t say thank you enough to the various donors who’ve made this a reality. This is what a neighborhood, a community, and a church should always look like.”

But Barnett also added that he and his Christian nonprofit could not have jumped in to provide meals when the school district closed due to the coronavirus without the help of Kanye West. Without the Jesus is King rapper crucial assistance the group would have struggled to serve the needy in the community, Barnett said.

Along with West’s help, Chick-fil-A has donated sandwiches every day, and Anthem Blue Cross has provided hundreds of bottles of hand sanitizer.

Other donors include the L.A. Dodgers and the Justin Turner Foundation.

“Compassion is coming from places we’ve never seen before,” Barnett also said recently. “Typically, we get a lot of church support, but churches are going through their own personal armageddons right now. They are struggling to survive, like all of us are. Our support is coming more from the local Los Angeles community and strange places I never would expect.”

