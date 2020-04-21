Michael Moore Doc Slams Environmentalists for Pushing Solar Energy, Electric Cars to Fix Global Warming

Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is once again sounding the alarm on climate change — but this time he is blaming fellow environmentalists, saying that efforts like solar energy and electric cars are not helping to solve the problem, and that the planet is in “deep, deep trouble.”

Michael Moore was promoting the new documentary Planet of the Humans, which was released for free on YouTube on Tuesday, just one day before Earth Day. Moore serves as an executive producer on the documentary, which was directed by Jeff Gibbs, a frequent Moore collaborator.

The movie highlights the failures of the mainstream environmental movement, assigning blame to corporate interests as well as solar and wind energy companies and electric car manufacturers, which the doc claims rely too much on fossil fuels and deforestation.

“It seems like we have been losing the battle,” Moore said in an interview with Reuters. “We are in deep, deep trouble.”

“We have ignored the warnings, and instead all sorts of so-called leaders have steered us away from the real solutions that might save us,” Moore said in a statement. “This movie takes no prisoners and exposes the truth about how we have been led astray in the fight to save the planet, to the point where if we don’t reverse course right now, events like the current pandemic will become numerous, devastating and insurmountable. The feel-good experience of this movie is that we actually have the smarts and the will to not let this happen — but only if we immediately launch a new environmental uprising.”

Moore told the news agency that he once believed that solar panels and electric cars were a good idea. “But I didn’t really think about where is the electricity coming from?”

“I assumed solar panels would last for ever. I didn’t know what went into the making of them,” the Oscar-winner added, referring to raw materials, including quartz, and the fossil fuels needed to manufacture the panels.

Director Jeff Gibbs said that a better approach would be for people to have fewer children. “Infinite growth on a finite planet is suicide,” he told Reuters.

“We are losing the battle to stop climate change because we are following environmental leaders, many of whom are well-intentioned, but who’ve sold out the green movement to wealthy interests and corporate America,” said Gibbs.

