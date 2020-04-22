Elizabeth Hurley Goes Topless on Earth Day: ‘Illegal Wildlife Trade Have Contributed to Deadly Pandemics’

As various Hollywood celebrities hugged trees, supported strikes, and hyped “climate change” politics on Earth Day, actress Elizabeth Hurley stripped nude while linking “habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade” to “deadly pandemics.”

Hurley posted a photograph of herself laying topless in grass via Instagram, with her message including support for Space for Giants, a nonprofit describing itself as a conservation organization working with African wildlife.

“Happy #Earth Day. Habitat destruction and the illegal wildlife trade have contributed to deadly pandemics. Support @spaceforgiants with their campaign #AHealthyEarth to protect natural ecosystems and all life on earth https://donate-earthday.spaceforgiants.org,” the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star said.

Hurley did not specifically reference consumption of endangered species or Chinese wet markets, with the latter being posited as a possible origin of the coronavirus that emerged from Wuhan, China. An April-published poll from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) indicated that more than nine of ten people in Southeast Asia want to end wildlife trafficking and shut down wet markets. The group is running a “special campaign to raise awareness about the relationship between zoonotic diseases such as #covi̇d19, habitat loss and wildlife trafficking.”

China expert Steven Mosher noted that Chinese researchers have been convicted of selling infected animals used in microbiology research laboratories to wet markets. He estimated that the most likely origin of the coronavirus outbreak relates to a biological weapons laboratory in Wuhan, China.

