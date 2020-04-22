Ellen Barkin: ‘Trump Is Responsible for More Deaths than Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon’

Actress Ellen Barkin is joining the growing chorus of Hollywood celebrities claiming that President Donald Trump is causing Americans to die, saying that the president is “responsible for more deaths than Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon.”

Ellen Barkin’s accusation appeared to refer to U.S. deaths that have resulted from the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. The Animal Kingdom star posted the tweet on Wednesday in which she also compared President Trump to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

“Trump is responsible for more deaths than Kennedy Johnson and Nixon,” the Ellen Barkin and Ocean’s Thirteen star said. “He will go down in history as the Stalin of incompetence and greed.”

Trump is responsible for more deaths than Kennedy Johnson and Nixon. He will go down in history as the Stalin of incompetence and greed. — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) April 22, 2020

Ellen Barkin appeared to be referring to the Vietnam War by invoking Presidents John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Richard Nixon. More than 47,000 American service members were killed in battle during the Vietnam War, according to the U.S. Dept. of Veteran Affairs.

Barkin is the latest Hollywood star to pin American deaths on President Trump. Earlier this month, Barbra Streisand blamed the president for 20,000 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus. Other celebrities to make similar accusations include Rob Reiner, Mike Birbiglia, and Cher.

In recent months, Barkin has insulted Trump supporters, calling them “dumb” and the “most extreme right-wingers since the Nazis.”

