Michelle Wolf: Media Giving Trump ‘Sweet, Sweet Oral Satisfaction’ with Excessive Coverage

Comedienne and failed Netflix talk show host Michelle Wolf has declared that the media are giving President Donald Trump “sweet, sweet oral satisfaction” with their constant coverage of him and his administration.

Writing for The Daily Beast in an article entitled “The Media is Hopelessly Addicted to Trump,” the 34-year-old said the mainstream media’s excessive coverage of his presidency is in fact giving him the attention he craves.

“So who’s been blowing Trump? Providing him sweet, sweet oral satisfaction?” Wolf posited. “It’s The New York Times, it’s MSNBC, it’s CNN, it’s The Hill, it’s CBS, it’s definitely Fox News. It’s all of these media organizations and blogs and websites and books. It’s all the contributors who go on those shows and make money for every temper tantrum they throw. They’re all satisfying Trump, and then wiping their mouths with the money they made.”

“And it’s also YOU,” she continued. “It’s you who’s reading this right now and watching all those shows because you can’t wait to hear how bad Trump is every single day, like an ex who you can’t get over. You’re not #resist, you’re #obsessed.”

Wolf also reflected on whether Trump was the worst president America has had (it’s “hard to say” she concluded), pointing to Richard Nixon’s War on Drugs and Ronald Reagan’s lacklustre response to the AIDS crisis.

“He’s just the first one that powerful white people cared was bad. And if there’s one group that is hoping he wins again, it’s the media. Both sides. And maybe some of you. It’s not often that privileged white people get to feel like the victim. I think the last time it happened was the Titanic.”

To be fair to Wolf, in the case of Donald Trump she practices what she preaches. Rather than endlessly going after the president, her targets have included his daughter Ivanka (who she described as a “vaginal mesh”), former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (mocking her “smokey eye” and general appearance), and ICE agents, who she compared to terrorists from the Islamic State.

However, that is not to say she hasn’t occasionally joined in the Trump hate fest. In June 2018, Wolf suggested comparing him to primates was “rude to apes.”

“Don’t compare black people to apes, and also, don’t compare Donald Trump to an ape because that’s rude to apes,” Wolf said on her Netflix show The Talk with Michelle Wolf, which was pulled after just one season amid low ratings.

