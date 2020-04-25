Bryan Cranston: ‘I Worry About the Sanity of Anyone Who Can Still Support This Deeply Troubled Man to Lead Our Country’

Actor Bryan Cranston says President Donald Trump “is not sane,” and claims to now be worried about “the sanity of anyone who can still support” the command and chief.

“I’ve stopped worrying about the president’s sanity. He’s not sane,” the Breaking Bad star declared on Saturday. “And the realization of his illness doesn’t fill me with anger, but with profound sadness.”

“What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country,” Bryan Cranston said about the tens of millions of Americans who support President Trump.

I've stopped worrying about the president's sanity. He's not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn't fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) April 25, 2020

The president’s mind is the new obsession among the Hollywood left. Indeed just hours before Bryan Cranston fired off his rant about Trump’s and his supports’ mental state, Left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner told his 900,000-plus Twitter followers that former presidents Barack Obama and George Bush should to “step forward” and stop Trump.

“There is no question. Trump’s mental illness is killing people,” the A Few Good Men director said on Saturday. “We are in a crisis of epic proportions. I call on Bush, Obama and every prominent American, Republican and Democrat, to step forward to stop this insanity and save human life.”

The Trump-is-mentally-ill line of attack has been brewing among the Hollywood and political left for some time. But it’s apparently the attack line of choice after President Trump’s recent remarks to doctors about injecting disinfectants or novel UV light treatments for coronavirus patients.

Still, this rant is quite the departure for Cranston. Just over two years ago the actor said he truly hoped Donald Trump would do an “exceptionally good job” as president. And a year later said “fuck you” to people rooting for Trump to fail. But Cranston also called Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests “very beautiful” and “patriotic.” So, yeah.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the bestselling book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and Instagram @jeromeehudson