Netflix Announces Surprise Michelle Obama Documentary ‘Becoming’

On the heels of increased speculation that she’ll be Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick and a star-studded online voter registration push, Michelle Obama is now set to star in a Netflix documentary focused on her 34-city book tour.
“Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House,” a Netflix press release states. “The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”
“I’m excited to share that on May 6, will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” Michelle Obama said on Monday of Becoming. The book, by the same name, sold more than 10 million copies.
View this post on Instagram
I’m excited to let you know that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren that looks at my life and the experiences I had while touring following the release of my memoir. Those months I spent traveling—meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe—drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with. In groups large and small, young and old, unique and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud. I treasure the memories and that sense of connection now more than ever, as we struggle together to weather this pandemic, as we care for our loved ones, and cope with loss, confusion, and uncertainty. It’s hard these days to feel grounded or hopeful, but I hope that like me, you’ll find joy and a bit of respite in what Nadia has made. Because she’s a rare talent, someone whose intelligence and compassion for others comes through in every frame she shoots. Most importantly, she understands the meaning of community, the power of community, and her work is magically able to depict it. As many of you know, I’m a hugger. My whole life, I’ve seen it as the most natural and equalizing gesture one human can make toward another—the easiest way of saying, “I’m here for you.” And this is one of the toughest parts of our new reality: Things that once felt simple—going to see a friend, sitting with someone who is hurting, embracing someone new—are now not simple at all. But I’m here for you. And I know you are here for one another. Even as we can no longer safely gather we need to stay open and able to put ourselves in other people’s shoes. Empathy is our lifeline here. Let’s use it to redirect our attention toward what matters most, and find ways to better remake the world in the image of our hopes. Even in hard times, our stories help cement our values and strengthen our connections. Sharing them shows us the way forward. I love and miss you all. #IAmBecoming
It’s just the latest project to roll out since Barack and Michelle Obama signed a lucrative, multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2018. The deal sees the former first couple partner with the Netflix on scripted content and documentaries. The deal’s debut documentary American Factory, produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company, told the story of a former General Motors plant in Ohio that is re-opened by a Chinese billionaire. The project won Best Documentary at the 92nd Academy Awards.
The Obamas have certainly cashed in since leaving the White House in January 2017. In March of that year, the couple inked a book deal with Penguin Random House worth a reported $65 million. The aforementioned Netflix deal is worth an estimated $50 million. The couples’ $11.75 million, 7,000 square waterfront mansion in Martha’s Vineyard was widely viewed last December as an early Christmas gift to themselves.
