Netflix Announces Surprise Michelle Obama Documentary ‘Becoming’

On the heels of increased speculation that she’ll be Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick and a star-studded online voter registration push, Michelle Obama is now set to star in a Netflix documentary focused on her 34-city book tour.

“Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House,” a Netflix press release states. “The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

“I’m excited to share that on May 6, will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film,” Michelle Obama said on Monday of Becoming. The book, by the same name, sold more than 10 million copies.

It’s just the latest project to roll out since Barack and Michelle Obama signed a lucrative, multi-year production deal with Netflix in 2018. The deal sees the former first couple partner with the Netflix on scripted content and documentaries. The deal’s debut documentary American Factory, produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company, told the story of a former General Motors plant in Ohio that is re-opened by a Chinese billionaire. The project won Best Documentary at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The Obamas have certainly cashed in since leaving the White House in January 2017. In March of that year, the couple inked a book deal with Penguin Random House worth a reported $65 million. The aforementioned Netflix deal is worth an estimated $50 million. The couples’ $11.75 million, 7,000 square waterfront mansion in Martha’s Vineyard was widely viewed last December as an early Christmas gift to themselves.

