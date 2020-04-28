Hollywood Celebrities Freak Over Mike Pence Not Wearing Mask During Mayo Clinic Visit

Vice President Mike Pence was joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his team on Tuesday to learn about a new coronavirus testing initiative and to thank Mayo Clinic health workers as the state and its people work to overcome the coronavirus crisis. Despite that, left-wing Hollywood celebrities attacked Pence for not wearing a mask.

The vice president toured the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday with the intention of shining a light on a new testing effort bringing together the world renowned hospital with the state and the University of Minnesota to increase the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day. But the substance of the visit was upstaged by the mainstream media and the Hollywood left focusing on the fact that vice president didn’t wear a mask during his visit.

While Mayo policy states that visitors wear masks, Vice President Pence told reporters Tuesday that he is tested regularly for the virus and doesn’t have it.

Celebrities appeared more than happy to join in the social media pile on, calling the vice president a terrible role model and a “fucking asshole.” Other stars cracked jokes about the vice president’s Christian faith and his whiteness.

Barbra Streisand, who has endorsed Joe Biden, speculated why the vice president chose not to wear a mask. “Do he and Trump think they’re invincible or is Pence afraid of Trump? What terrible role models for our nation.”

Pence was warned to wear a mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic and refused. Do he and Trump think they’re invincible or is Pence afraid of Trump? What terrible role models for our nation. https://t.co/xKXWOWHuIt — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) April 28, 2020

Filmmaker Judd Apatow seemed enraged by the vice president’s visit. “What person sees this and isn’t disgusted?” he tweeted.

What person sees this and isn’t disgusted? If they do not lose in a landslide our country has lost its mind. It’s not just about him getting sick, it’s about him getting other people sick. If he isn’t following guidelines he has a higher chance of catching the virus. https://t.co/k4QPuNmowp — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 28, 2020

Actress Kristen Johnson made a joke about the vice president’s Christianity, claiming that Jesus will be his vaccine.

Jesus is his vaccine https://t.co/oeFY2BUWM4 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) April 28, 2020

Actor Jeffrey Wright joked that the Mayo Clinic’s reputation took a hit following a visit from the “Trump Cartel.”

World renowned 156-year-old academic medical center. One public visit from the Trump Cartel. Reputation? DING! https://t.co/BHDABC7eph — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) April 28, 2020

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show appeared to crack a joke about the vice president’s whiteness: “Probably the first time Mike Pence has ever said no to Mayo.”

Probably the first time Mike Pence has ever said no to Mayo https://t.co/D22sDAD8k2 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 28, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted out his unreserved hatred for “these people,” presumably referring to the vice president and other administration officials.

I hate these people. Hate. HATE!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/4YcazVPfdg — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 28, 2020

Comedian-actress Sandra Bernhard joked that the vice president could have used his “extra long tie” as a mask.

he could have used his extra long tie https://t.co/M61Vr65DGB — Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 28, 2020

Actor Josh Malina called the vice president a “fucking asshole.”

"…also, I'm a fucking asshole. But you knew that already." https://t.co/uEifeXdsCy — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) April 28, 2020

Actor George Takei appeared to make some sort of bizarre sexual joke about the vice president.

I've honestly never thought of Pence as a very mask kind of dude. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 28, 2020

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted out an unsubstantiated claim that the vice president forced the Mayo Clinic to delete an earlier tweet about wearing masks.

After all the outrage, I guess VP Pence made the Mayo delete their tweet saying that the ‘Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of their masking policy prior to his arrival’ pic.twitter.com/p7pz0VKkcf — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) April 28, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com