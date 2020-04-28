Hollywood Celebrities Freak Over Mike Pence Not Wearing Mask During Mayo Clinic Visit

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
David Ng

Vice President Mike Pence was joined by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his team on Tuesday to learn about a new coronavirus testing initiative and to thank Mayo Clinic health workers as the state and its people work to overcome the coronavirus crisis. Despite that, left-wing Hollywood celebrities attacked Pence for not wearing a mask.

The vice president toured the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday with the intention of shining a light on a new testing effort bringing together the world renowned hospital with the state and the University of Minnesota to increase the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day. But the substance of the visit was upstaged by the mainstream media and the Hollywood left focusing on the fact that vice president didn’t wear a mask during his visit.

While Mayo policy states that visitors wear masks, Vice President Pence told reporters Tuesday that he is tested regularly for the virus and doesn’t have it.

Celebrities appeared more than happy to join in the social media pile on, calling the vice president a terrible role model and a “fucking asshole.” Other stars cracked jokes about the vice president’s Christian faith and his whiteness.

Barbra Streisand, who has endorsed Joe Biden, speculated why the vice president chose not to wear a mask. “Do he and Trump think they’re invincible or is Pence afraid of Trump? What terrible role models for our nation.”

Filmmaker Judd Apatow seemed enraged by the vice president’s visit. “What person sees this and isn’t disgusted?” he tweeted.

Actress Kristen Johnson made a joke about the vice president’s Christianity, claiming that Jesus will be his vaccine.

Actor Jeffrey Wright joked that the Mayo Clinic’s reputation took a hit following a visit from the “Trump Cartel.”

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show appeared to crack a joke about the vice president’s whiteness: “Probably the first time Mike Pence has ever said no to Mayo.”

Comedian Billy Eichner tweeted out his unreserved hatred for “these people,” presumably referring to the vice president and other administration officials.

Comedian-actress Sandra Bernhard joked that the vice president could have used his “extra long tie” as a mask.

Actor Josh Malina called the vice president a “fucking asshole.”

Actor George Takei appeared to make some sort of bizarre sexual joke about the vice president.

Actress Mia Farrow tweeted out an unsubstantiated claim that the vice president forced the Mayo Clinic to delete an earlier tweet about wearing masks.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.