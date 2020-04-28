Howard Stern: I’m ‘All-In’ for Joe Biden

SiriusXM radio host Howard Stern on Monday declared on his program that he’s supporting former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democrat nominee, for the White House.

Stern revealed his support for Biden after sparing with a pro-Trump caller, who defended the president’s Thursday remarks about disinfectant and the Chinese coronavirus.

“I am all in on Joe Biden,” Stern said. “You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep shit. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

On Friday, President Donald Trump clarified that he was being sarcastic when he asked medical experts about injecting disinfectants to combat the deadly illness.

“I was asking a sarcastic and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office. “That was done in the form of a sarcastic question to the reporters.”

Later in the program, Stern suggested Trump supporters should attend a massive rally where they can ingest disinfectant and “all drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works. Let him, volunteer. Or hold a big rally, say fuck this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big, big rally,” Stern said.

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,” co-host Robin Quivers chimed in.

Stern responded: “Yeah, and all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

“It’s an embarrassment. And then the bigger embarrassment is the insult to my intelligence were he goes ‘I was being sarcastic.’ There was no sarcasm. And if he was being sarcastic, that is even worse people are dying. This is no time for sarcasm,” he added.

Stern, who has President Trump on multiple occasions, reportedly doubled down on his remarks Tuesday about Trump supporters taking disinfectant. “How do you defend [Trump’s] comments is my point?” Stern told listeners on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It just seems to me that if you’re going to follow the president blindly with everything he said — including something absurd like that and defend it —then go ahead, be my guest, go kill yourself if you want.”

This isn’t the first time Stern has ripped President Trump and his supporters,

In January 2019, Stern mocked the president’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, describing it as a political gimmick to whip up support from “morons.”

“You’re talking about building a massive wall across this country on the southern border. It’s a tremendous amount of property and a tremendous amount of area to cover,” Stern said. “You’re not going to get a whole wall for $5 billion. If you really want a wall, it’s probably going to cost you some trillions of dollars.”

“I would love to see Donald come on last night and go, ‘Fuck this, I’m not going to bullshit you guys. I want $20 billion,” he added.