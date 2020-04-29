Rob Reiner: The Cancer on This Presidency Has Spread Throughout America

Hollywood filmmaker and anti-Trump activist Rob Reiner has compared President Donald Trump to the late President Richard Nixon, claiming that there has been a cancer on the presidency for the last three years and that the sickness has spread throughout the country.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Rob Reiner cited former U.S. Attorney General and White House Counsel John Dean, who once said of President Nixon that there was a “cancer” on the presidency.

“For 3+ years, there’s been a cancer on this Presidency,” Reiner wrote, in an apparent reference to the Trump administration. “But this cancer has spread throughout America.”

John Dean once said of Richard Nixon: “There’s a cancer on the Presidency.” For 3+ yrs. there’s been a cancer on this Presidency. But this cancer has spread throughout America. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 29, 2020

The Misery filmmaker, who is a Joe Biden supporter, recently called President Trump the “most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history.” Reiner also predicted that voters will elect Biden in order to “heal America.”

Fact: We have the most Criminally Corrupt President in our Nation’s history. His severely challenged Mental Incompetence is causing Death. The GOP knows this. But refuses to act. On Nov.3, we will. Joe Biden. To heal America. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 28, 2020

Rob Reiner has repeatedly claimed that President Trump is “mentally ill” and that his mental illness is “killing people.”

He has also appeared to suggest that President Trump could be an accessory to murder.

“I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory,” Reiner tweeted in March.

I’m not a lawyer, but it seems to me if you’re the most influential person in America and you tell the public that a deadly viral pandemic is a hoax & countless citizens accept that as reality, do nothing to protect themselves then end up dead, you might be an accessory. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) March 29, 2020

The director is among is among the growing number of entertainment figures, including Barbra Streisand and Ellen Barkin, who are claiming that President Trump is personally responsible for COVID-19 deaths.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com