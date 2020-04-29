Pop singer Alanis Morissette recently told the Sunday Times that in her experience, “nearly every woman” in the music industry has been raped, assaulted, or sexually harassed.

The Canadian singer exclaimed that the world needs more “female rage.”

“Female rage gets such a bad rap, but it’s part of being human,” Morissette told the paper. “Not punching someone in the face, but anger channeled into activism or — heaven forbid — raising your voice, or saying no, or protecting your kids, or being a feminist.”

Morissette added that she had been abused since she was three years old, and she hopes women will, at last, begin standing up for themselves more often.

“First of all, they didn’t wait,” Morissette continued. “Second, they face the threat of losing their job, reputation, or not being believed. At best, it’s swept under the rug; at worst, you are admonished or fired.”

She even insisted that “Unsolicited feedback is a form of violence against women.” The singer did not identify just who it was that abused her.

Morissette lamented that #MeToo had not taken hold in the music industry.

“Almost every woman in the music industry has been assaulted, harassed, raped. It’s ubiquitous — more in music, even, than film. What, sex, drugs, and rock’n’roll? By definition, it’s crass, sweaty, and aggressive. But it’s only a matter of time before it has its own explosion of stories,” the “Ironic” singer told the paper.

She went on to say that she would “take away the normalization” of the abuse, adding, “And the structures that allow it.”

Morissette’s ninth album, “Such Pretty Forks in the Road,” has been delayed until the fall due to the coronavirus.

